Francie Gorman from Co Laois has been elected President of the IFA.

He secured 16,699 votes to 13,210 votes for Limerick farmer Martin Stapleton.

The turnout for the election was just shy of 30,000, a significant uplift on 2019.

For the first time, members received their ballot in the post and they had the option to vote in person at their branch AGM, or return it by post.

Francie Gorman will become the 17th President of the association when he succeeds Tipperary’s Tim Cullinan in January.