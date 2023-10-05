IFA election campaign hits Tipperary

Local farmers and Tipperary farm families are being urged to attend the hustings for the IFA presidential elections which are being held locally tonight.

The candidates in the Irish Farmers Association President and Deputy President Elections will be taking part in a debate at the Horse & Jockey Hotel near Thurles.

South Tipperary IFA Chair Pat Carroll says it’s important that members – and their families – take part in the event which starts at eight o’clock.

“So it’s a very important opportunity to come and hear the four candidates speak and get across their message of what they want to achieve in the next four years. So I definitely would encourage all members – and family members – to come along to the Horse & Jockey tonight at 8pm.”

The two candidates contesting Presidency of IFA are Francie O’Gorman from Laois and Martin Stapleton from Limerick.

But South Tipperary IFA Chair Pat Carroll says they’ll be starting with the hustings for the job of deputy president.

“We’ve two candidates going for deputy president – we have Alice Doyle from Wexford and Pat Murphy from Galway. Following that we will have the presidential husting between Francie O’Gorman from Laois and Martin Stapleton from Limerick.”