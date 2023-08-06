Cullinan: Rainfall impacting on farmers in Shannon callows

Hundreds of farmers in the midlands are facing huge financial losses because of the Government’s failure to properly drain the Shannon River.

That the view of the Irish Farmers’ Association which says huge rainfall during the month of July and the first week of August has destroyed hay.

The IFA says one dedicated agency should be established to deal with flooding along the Shannon lowlands.

President of the IFA – Tipperary’s Tim Cullinan – says many farmers have lost their entire crops of hay.

Normally what happens here is the 1st of July – those callows, there’s hay cut or silage made during that period of July – August – but obviously with the flooding this year that was unable to happen.”