Clonmel Show to remember Carrie Acheson

The Clonmel Agricultural Show will take place this weekend with a notable absence.

With over 15,000 expected across the day on Sunday it will be the first year they are not met by Carrie Acheson who passed away earlier this year.

The Clonmel stalwart was the President of the show for 23 years and the current PRO says she will be dearly missed as they set into this year’s show under the newly appointed Eddie O’Gorman.

PRO Victor Quinlan has been reflecting on the time Carrie spent at the helm.

“She used to come in in the morning in a sort of a low-key outfit. She’d go home at lunchtime and change into something really glamorous, hat and all. The betting was on – a bit like the Queen at Ascot – as to what the colour of the outfit would be and what the shape of the hat was going to be. And she still continued to do that even after suffering her health challenges. One of the things she had in her mind after she did suffer the bad stroke years ago – she always had things to aim for. And one of them was to make the Clonmel Show – the other two were to make the Tullamore Show and to make the Ploughing Match.

Sunday’s show has an overall prize fund of €80,000 this year.

There will be over 101 sheep classes, 62 horse and pony, 45 cattle classes, in addition to all of the homecrafts, and one of the biggest model toy displays in the country.

Victor Quinlan says one of the most exciting competitions is the Thoroughbred Brood Mare class which will see the winner receive a prize of €4,500.

However, he says it’s not all about competition they will also use the day to remember their former President Carrie Acheson and say goodbye to a long serving committee member.

“The other event we’re celebrating is that Sheila Quinn – who was 27 years our secretary – has stepped down after last years show. She was a wonderful lady and she was so helpful in running the show quietly in her own unobtrusive way. Now in fairness to her she’s stayed on to help the new secretary which is Margaret Widger.

“Two big figures gone from the show in one year which is a loss. Now Sheila is still hale and hearty thank be to God.”