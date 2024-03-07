ACRES funding distributed to 1,500 local farmers

Almost €7 million has been handed out to 1,500 Tipperary farmers in ACRES payments in the past week.

A total of 1,517 farmers in Tipp have received €6,973,000 worth of interim payments which were introduced for those that didn’t get their advance last December.

Work is continuing on the calculation of the full payments due to farmers under the €1.5 billion Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme and the remainder will be paid out to local farmers in June.

A letter is being issued this week to all those ACRES participants getting the interim payment to explain how the process will work.