Over 89% of private rental properties inspected in Tipperary fail to meet minimum standards

Over 89% of private rental properties inspected in Tipperary have failed to meet minimum standards.

765 private rental properties were inspected by Tipperary County Council, with just 91 of them being compliant with minimum standards.

Average rent prices in Tipperary now stand at 780 euro per month.

Tipperary TD Martin Browne says it’s soul destroying for renters in these properties:

“We have seen it over and over again through the offices here, that places, some of them are fit to fall down.

“We’ve seen it and I’ve been out to families and they are caught because it’s very hard to move once you go into a place.

“The requirement is that you’re supposed to stay there for two years but if you’re caught in a house or a flat where these sort of conditions are there, it’s soul destroying and it’s effecting mental health with an awful lot of people.”