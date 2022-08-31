More than 500 babies born in Tipp during first quarter of 2022

There were 532 babies born in Tipperary in the first three months of this year.

The Central Statistics Office has released figures on the number of births between January and March and nationally there was an increase of 2,236 on this time last year.

In Tipperary more women between the ages of 30 and 34 had babies than in any other age group, at 187 births in Quarter 1 of 2022.

The second highest was 155 births for women aged 35-39.

7 babies were born to women under the age of 20 in Tipperary over this period while women aged 40 and over welcomed 96 new-borns to the world.

Figures were also given on the number of babies in the county born in and outside marriage.

There was almost a 50/50 split, with 288 or 54.1% of babies born to married couples, and 244 or 45.9% born to parents outside marriage.

In this same time frame there were 3 infant deaths and 2 neonatal deaths in the county.