The 5.45 – Saoirse Mackin on Trans Rights & Pride Parades

A Tipperary LGBTQI+ activist says taking to the streets for pride is more important than ever.

Saoirse Mackin from Ballyporeen is the co-founder of Transplus Pride Cork and says that while pride festivals are often a celebration now, they are an act of rebellion associated with political unrest.

Saoirse says that there is more violence targeting members of the LGBTQI+ community now than there was 5 years ago.

Sheila Naughton has been speaking to Saoirse about the purpose of these marches and started by asking about Transplus Pride:

