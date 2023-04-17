The 5.45 – Mattie McGrath on Government ‘hoax’ around excise duty

Today on Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45 :

The government is going to discuss the finance bill 2023 tomorrow as it enters its final stages and within that is the reduction of the excise of fuel – which will see us all paying more at the pumps from June onwards.

The Rural Independent TDs are putting forward an amendment to legislation, in an effort to cap all energy taxes and effectively block to Government from bringing this in.

TD Mattie McGrath says that it is another attack on people and industries in rural Ireland and also accused those who support the decision as ‘buying into the Government’s hoax’

Sheila Naughton spoke to Deputy McGrath about their amendment and the likelihood of its success tomorrow.

