The 5.45 – Kate Twohig on the return of the ‘When Next We Meet’ Music Festival

The Tipperary music festival, When Next We Meet, has confirmed it will return again this summer.

Following last year’s success, the unique and intimate event will take place this July 22nd and 23rd at the Walled Garden Stage at Raheen House Hotel and welcomes 18-year-olds all the way up to the 80s to attend.

This year’s lineup of Irish artists includes Lisa Hannigan, Talos, Daith, and Niamh Regan, along with Tipperary acts Kyoto Love Hotel and Smythy.

I spoke with the festival’s organiser, Kate Twohig, and started by asking how the artists are chosen.

Tickets are now on sale at www.whennextwemeet.ie and there will also be a launch party this Friday night at 8pm in Gleeson’s pub, Clonmel, where local artists will be playing as well as a chance to win tickets to the festival in July.