The 5.45 – Kaitlyn Kennedy Chair of Tipp Comhairle na nÓg

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news , The 5.45 :

This week over 500 young people who are part of Comhairle na nOg nationally gathered in Croke Park to talk about the issues facing young people.

But, what are the concerns our local Comhairle members are addressing?

Kaitlyn Kennedy is from Borrisokane and is the local Chair – she says that there are a number of areas they as a group are tackling in particular Climate Action, Mental Health, and LGBTQI+ rights.

She spoke to Sheila Naughton about her work and involvement, you can hear the full interview here: