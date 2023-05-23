The 5.45 – Declan Wynne nominee for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ’23

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

There is no shortage of Entrepreneurs when it comes to Tipperary … and three of the county’s business people have been shortlisted in this year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme.

Now while this is always a major feat this year in particular saw a record number of nominees enter meaning this accomplishment is even more impressive.

So of the 24 three are from the Premier – they are Ray Nangle & Geraldine Killian of The Lunch Bag in Nenagh – who provide lunches to schools across the country which are both nutritious, and affordable and reduce food and packaging waste and Declan Wynne of Skanstec in Clonmel a specialist engineering company delivering infrastructural projects within the energy and telecommunications sector.

Last week they all travelled to Singapore for the CEO Retreat which is one of the first parts of the programme – Sheila Naughton spoke to Declan while he was there to hear about how they were getting on :

