The 5.45 – Dean McGrath on poor conditions at Knocklofty Estate

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45 :

Knocklofty House has been at the centre of news stories over the years as a campaign group tried to save the listed building.

However, it seems now that attention has moved to the residents living in the estate there – with reports of some deplorable conditions and tenants being treated with compete disrepect.

Local Sinn Fein Rep for the Clonmel area Dean McGrath says they are now forced to publicly call on the recievers to accept responsibility and afford these residents their human rights.

Sheila Naughton has been speaking to Dean McGrath about the issues there at present: