The 5.45 – Colm Kieran on ‘My Farewell Wishes’

A new service allowing people to make their own funeral arrangements is coming to Tipp.

My Farewell Wishes is an Irish owned funeral planning business currently working with over 40 of the country’s top funeral directors across 58 locations.

It was founded by Cavan based undertaker Colm Kieran and tech entrepreneur Dean Gammell in response to a growing demand from customers for pre-planning services.

