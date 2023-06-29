The 5.45 – Architect Claire McManus on new housing project in North Tipp

A local architect has won the architectural design competition for ‘Town Centre Living’ in Roscrea.

These competitions were launched in January aimed at encouraging innovative designs from firms for social housing within towns to progress the Government’s Town Centre First policy.

Claire McManus who is originally from the area is an architect with JFOC and chose to work on this project because of her local knowledge.

It was praised for its boldness and fresh approach and Sheila spoke to Claire about the design and what the people of Roscrea can expect:

