Two Gardai were injured when their squad car was rammed in north Tipperary over the weekend.

It happened when a stolen car was spotted in in the Roscrea area on Saturday evening.

When Gardaí tied to speak to the driver he drove off from the scene crashing into the official Garda car in the process.

Two Garda members – both men – were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man was arrested and has since been charged and is due to appear in court today (Tuesday).