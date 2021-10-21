11 vehicles and €11k seized during CAB operation at Tipp motor dealership

11 vehicles and €11,000 in cash was seized in Tipperary today after a search by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

A motor dealership in the county was the focus of the search this morning, with five Audi Q7s, two Range Rovers, and two BMW X5s among the vehicles seized.

Four of the vehicles were detained for customs or VRT offences, during the search which involved 24 CAB officers.

Gardaí say the operation is part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets linked to a significant East European Organised Crime Group operating within this jurisdiction.

The operation is linked to a separate CAB search operation at a motor dealership in Dublin in early September, when seven high-value vehicles were seized.