Extra Time Tuesday 1 November 2022

Tonight we look back on a dramatic Dan Breen Final replay with Kilruane bridging a 37 year gap to land the biggest prize in Tipperary Club hurling. Lorrah also lifted silverware at the weekend with intermediate honours. We hear from Mick Ryan, Paddy Stapleton and Tom McGrath with Stephen Gleeson looking back at the year’s highlights from Upperchurch. Courtney McGuire also joins us after her marathon success and we hear TSL reports from Barry ad the camogie intermediate result from Ger. We hope you like..