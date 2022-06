Tonight we have reaction to our camogie teams defeat to Waterford in the Championship. St Michael’s completed a league and cup double with a cup final win over Wilderness Rovers: we hear from Ray Lonergan. Reaction to the Munster hurling final from JJ and an Epsom review from David Byrnes. And we announce our Monthly Sports Star winner for May in the company of February winner Colin Meagher. We hope you like…