Yellow rainfall warning in place for Tipperary

A yellow warning for heavy rain a possible localised flooding remains in effect in Tipperary for most of the day.

Met Eireann says we can expect dangerous travelling conditions until the alert is lifted locally at six o’clock this evening.

A seperate yellow alert won’t be lifted until 8pm across Leinster and three other counties.





But the worst of the rain will fall in neighbouring counties Waterford and Cork, as well as Kerry, which are under an orange warning until 1pm.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather channel says Storm Babet will bring make sure we have showery and wet conditions for the next few days:

“The long term picture even looking up to the weekend is this particular storm depression, Storm Babet really just seems to hang around, it doesn’t seem to pass through that quick.

“We can expect pretty inclement conditions as we go on through the remainder of the week as well unfortunately.”