Works underway in Clonmel following burst water main

Works are underway to restore water to homes and businesses in Clonmel.

This comes following a burst in the water main that supplies the town yesterday evening, to which Uisce Eireann deployed crews on site to resolve the issue.

Customers affected by the burst water main include those from Davis Road, St. Patrick’s Road, Gurtnafleur, Ring Road, Meadowlands, Cashel Road, Moangarriff, Clonmel, and surrounding areas.





Repairs are expected to be completed by 3pm this afternoon, and in the meantime, an alternative water supply will be available at Knockaun Court off St. Patrick’s Road and Meadowlands in Moangarriff.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and, as a precaution, boil the water before drinking.

Uisce Éireann have recommend that customers allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.

Water capacity has also been reduced at Stooke Water Treatment Plant.

This is due to the plant, which serves the Dundrum Regional Scheme, having experienced operational issues that have impacted the levels of water normally supplied.

Water is currently being supplied from other sources as Uisce Éireann works through the issues.

Customers in Killough, Clonoulty, Boherlahan, Boherlahan to Cashel Road, and surrounding areas may experience reduced water pressure and intermittent supply, particularly those living on higher elevations of the network.