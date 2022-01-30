Website development on the rise in Tipperary

Website development has grown significantly in Tipperary over the course of the pandemic.

Latest figures from ‘.IE’, Ireland’s country domain manager, show 1,236 new domains were registered in Tipp last year – up 50 percent on the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

CEO of ‘.IE’, David Curtin, says local businesses are investing in new websites, integrating e-commerce technology, and making use of productive-enhancing tools.





The growth is being associated with the locked down economy and the need for online stores.