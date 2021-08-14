Visiting recommences at Tipperary University Hospital

Visiting has recommenced at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

Restrictions have been eased following the increased infection control measures taken by the hospital’s outbreak control team last week.

Patients may now have visitors between the hours of 2-4pm and 6-8pm, to a maximum of four times per week.





All adult patients may have one visitor for a maximum of an hour and the hospital says no visitors will be allowed outside of the hours mentioned above.

The hospital’s Maternity visiting policy is unchanged and is arranged in association with the Midwifery Managers.