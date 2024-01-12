UHL Is The Busiest Hospital In The Country Today

The Emergency Department at the region’s main hospital is the busiest in the country today.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show – there were 72 people waiting for beds at University Hospital Limerick this morning, 19 of those in the ED alone.

Cork University Hospital is the next busiest with 64. There were 2 people without a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.





Overall 454 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals across the country this morning.