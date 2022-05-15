Two Tipperary students in contention at ‘Young Environmentalist Awards’

Two Tipperary students have reached the National Finals of the ‘Young Environmentalist Awards’.

TY student Louis Ryan of Thurles CBS and Heather Doyle of Loreto Clonmel are in contention for their project titled ‘Our Air – An Analysis Into Which Subgroups Within The Population Of Ireland Are More Susceptible To Health Conditions As A Result Of Poor Air Quality.’

YEA is an all-Ireland environmental awards programme that recognises and rewards young people who raise environmental awareness and improve the environment.





The winners of the award will be determined by a public vote which ends this evening (Sunday evening).

Winners will be announced on Thursday May 19th and you can cast your vote here: https://ecounesco.ie/young-environmentalist-awards/pleoples-choice-awards-2022/.