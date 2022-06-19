Two Tipperary schools participating in GAA activity initiative for Ukrainian children

Two schools in Tipperary have joined an initiative organised between Allianz and Cumann na mBunscol.

383 Ukrainian schoolchildren will join in local Gaelic game activities across the country through the 26 schools participating in the GAA initiative.

St. Joseph’s Primary School, Tipperary and Nenagh CBS Primary School have welcomed in 12 of these Ukrainian children.





The campaign and these schools will play a key role in helping Ukrainian schoolchildren integrate into their local communities through the national sport.