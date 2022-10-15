Two new property marking initiatives are to be rolled out over the winter in an effort to reduce crime, according to a Tipperary crime prevention officer.

Sgt Tom O’Dwyer says one of the schemes will allow people to mark all of their properties, free of charge, with their Eircodes.

The other initiative is a Garda Property App where users can record all their properties, make models and serial numbers, as well as upload photographs of the property.





This app will allow anyone who is the victim of a crime to have all of their information readily available, marked and traceable.

Sgt. O’Dwyer says a property that’s marked is not valuable to a criminal:

“If we thought that in this time twelve months that all or most of the property in county Tipperary was marked with the Eir codes and signage up around the county to say ‘property in this area is securely marked and traceable’ and the other thing then is that people actually have a record and a photograph of their stuff, it will go a long way straight away because the property that’s marked is not valuable to the criminal.”