Tributes pour in following passing of former Tipperary TD Michael O’Kennedy

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of a former Tipperary TD aged 86.

Nenagh native and former Fianna Fáil minister Michael O’Kennedy passed away on Friday following a short illness.

In a national political career spanning 37-years, O’Kennedy served as Minister for Finance, Public Service, Economic Planning and Development, Foreign Affairs, Transport and Power, Labour and Agriculture.





He also served as a European Commissioner for Personal Administration and the Statistics Office.

In expressing his sympathy, former Taoiseach John Bruton said Michael “represented Ireland with distinction and courtesy is many international fora.”

Meanwhile, in extending his condolences, Tipperary TD Michael Lowry described O’Kennedy as fair, decent and always competitive.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins also shared their sympathies with the family and paid tribute to the Tipperary man.