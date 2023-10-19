Tipperary TD calls for the reversal of budget cuts to major road projects

A local TD has raised the issue of funding for upgrades to the N-24 through Tipperary with The Taoiseach in the Dail.

Independent Mattie McGrath says more money need to be invested in the road which has seen two deaths already this year and which has been highlighted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Deputy McGrath says further cuts to roads funding in the Budget must be reversed:





“A €200 million cut in funding for the main road projects, this is a misguided decision from Minister Éamon Ryan and over influence in the cabinet.

“It’s the third consecutive year that we have had this region of cuts to our major infrastructure.

“The TII have said that there would be four deaths and 11 serious injuries between Limerick junction and Cahir, we’ve already had two losses of life this year.”