Tipperary fire service warn about the risk of forest fires

Tipperary fire service is warning people about the risk of forest fires this time of year.

As we approach the Bank Holiday weekend there may be groups or families visiting various wooded areas locally and they’re asked to be mindful of their activities.

Carol Kennedy, Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Tipp, says any form of forest fire can have a devastating impact on the environment and neighbouring homes.





She told Tipp FM that there is a responsibility on both landowners and visitors to prevent this kind of incident:

“For those who own forestry there are certain obligations on them to maintain their fire breaks and have fire plans. A visitor to a forestry area we also have certain things that we need to be aware of , don’t bring your BBQ out and light it under forestry, bring all your rubbish with you that includes things like glass bottles which when left out can actually draw the sun in and star a fire. Cigarettes butts, everything like that needs to be taken home with you.”

When it comes to calling for assistance she says that people should act immediately as this is crucial when it comes to tackling forest fires.

Carol told Tipp FM that if a fire starts and you feel you cannot get it under control you should call the fire services:

“If it is not something you feel comfortable or that you feel your efforts would help then ring us straight away, if in doubt you should always ring us.”