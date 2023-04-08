Tipperary country music singer wins at this year’s Hot Country Music Awards

A Tipperary country music singer was successful at this year’s Hot Country Music Awards.

Molly O’Connell from Kilcommon is known for her appearance on Glór Tíre this year where she reached the final.

While she missed out on the title on that occasion this week she was named the “Rising Country Music Artist Of The Year” at the 2023 ceremony.





The ceremony was held at the Hillgrove Hotel, in Monaghan on Tuesday.

The singer dedicated the award to her father, thanking her family and friends who she says played a huge part in her success.