Thurles hosts strong person competition today in aid of Irish Kidney Association

There’s a fundraiser with a difference taking place in Thurles today.

A strong person competition is being held in aid of the Irish Kidney Association at Loughtagalla Park.

Pa McNamara is one of those behind the event and says male and female competitors from across the country will be taking part.





“Nowadays women’s strongman has gotten very strong, we have 10 or 12 competing on the day and they come from all over Ireland and there’s about 55 competitors.

“There’ll be tar deadlifts, farmers walks, the famous crucible stones, five stones being lifted up and Pa O’Dwyer Ireland’s strongest man for the last five years, he’s coming up reffing it for us and helping us out.”

The action gets underway at 11 and will run until 5 o’clock.