There will be a temporary closure of the injury unit at Nenagh Hospital.

The hospital’s decision was made today to ensure patient safety and due to issues arising from staffing as a result of sick leave.

They are urging people with minor injuries not to attend the emergency department at UHL.





Instead, they have advised that patients should attend the injury units in St. John’s Hospital in Limerick or Ennis Hospital.

The injury unit at Nenagh Hospital will be re-opened at the earliest possible opportunity and no other services have been impacted.