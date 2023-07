A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tipperary.

16 other counties are also being placed under the weather warning, which impacts Leinster as well as Waterford, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Cavan.

Met Eireann is warning of spot flooding, poor visibility, and dangerous driving conditions as a result of heavy showers.





It’s in place from 8am until 9pm tonight.