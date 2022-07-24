St. Declan’s Way is to feature on RTÉ One this evening.

The Summer show will show viewers the walk at 6.30pm with different parts of the trail through South Tipperary to feature heavily.

The production team filmed in nine different locations in South Tipperary and West Waterford in mid June to capture the magic of this walking trail with presenters Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey.





A number of groups associated with the walk will be seen on our screens tonight including the Knockmealdown Active , and Melleray Mountain Meitheal groups, the nuns in Glencairn, the monks in Melleray and the geese on the Green in Ardfinnan.