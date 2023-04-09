“Racial abuse does not have a place in games or in society” – Tipp PRO condemns racist abuse at charity hurling match

Racial abuse does not have a place in games or in society

Those are the words of Tipperary GAA PRO Jonathan Cullen following yesterday’s charity hurling match between Tipperary and Wexford, which was abandoned as a result of racist abuse from the stands.

Racist comments were directed towards Wexford hurler Lee Chin in the closing stages of the match.





The perpetrator of the abuse is said not to be connected to the Swan GAA Club or Tipperary GAA in any way.

Tipperary GAA PRO Jonathan Cullen told Tipp FM that both counties condemn what happened and say an investigation will take place.

“The county boards are committed, and we’re working closely with each other and, indeed, with the player involved as well, and all the appropriate steps and measures will be taken over the next couple of days to make sure that it is fully investigated. It’s shocking, and it’s not acceptable.

“Any kind, whether racial, homophobic, or anything like that, is ridiculous in this day and age. It’s not good enough to be honest. It’s important to reiterate the point that Tipperary GAA absolutely does not condone this kind of behaviour and will not tolerate it. It’s not acceptable, either in our games or in our society.”

Wexford GAA says the racist abuse directed at Lee Chin will be dealt with “very seriously”.

Micheál Martin – chairperson of the Wexford County Board – says what happened is unacceptable, and that they’re fully supportive of Lee Chin.

“We don’t tolerate this. Lee gives up his time so generously for club and county and the community as well, I would say, so the simple answer is that he should not be subjected to this. We will ensure by working with Tipperary GAA that this is dealt with in the proper manner.

“There are children in modern Ireland now of all races who deserve to be treated with respect, and what he has commented on previously is that they deserve to be able to play the game without comments like this. He has challenged this previously, so there’s an onus on us to ensure we challenge that for Lee and for the future of sport.”