Public order incidents on the rise in Tipperary

Sergeant Declan O Carroll told Tipp FM that Gardaí in the Nenagh district have dealt with a number of incidents over the past fortnight.

“There has been a marked increase in public order incidents.

“Gardaí in the Nenagh District dealt with a number of public order incidents, in the last fortnight there were six reported in Nenagh town, five in Roscrea and one in Newport and one in Portroe.

“In all there were nine persons arrested for public order offences over the last two weeks.

“Those people were charged to court in relation to threatening and abusive behaviour and public order, drunk and disorderly incidents.”