Popular festive event returns to North Tipp

A popular festive event will return this weekend in North Tipp.

The Christmas Tractors parade will see tractors take to the streets of Nenagh on Sunday lit up with Christmas lights.

The run is a fundraiser for Billy’s Recovery Story, a local boy who became paralyzed from the neck down after an infection, and the A Team, an autism charity who are setting up a youth club in Nenagh for children with autism.





Speaking to Tipp Today, organiser Albert Purcell said the event will be bigger than ever this year, and they will have events running on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve two days – tomorrow we have our Christmas shop open beside Easons there in Nenagh and we’ll be selling our Christmas hats, and colouring packs – that’s a new thing this year for the kids, and we also have our monster draw.

“We have amusements in Kenyon Street Car Park from 12 noon, and then the Polar Express will make its much anticipated visit to Nenagh from 12 noon giving free kiddies rides, and if Mickey and Minnie stop by we’ll have the Disney characters out on the street as well, please God.”