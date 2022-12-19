Patients experiencing overcrowding at Tipperary University Hospital

The Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing overcrowding.

Management are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

Where possible, a GP or Caredoc should be consulted in the first instance with management eager to keep ED services for the patients who need them most.





The ED has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting and staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients where appropriate.

This comes as the INMO today reports the highest level of overcrowding in the countries hospitals since January 2020 with over 760 patients without a bed.