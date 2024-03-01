Palestinian ambassador welcomed to Clonmel with Town Hall reception

The Palestinian Ambassador has been welcomed to Clonmel with a reception today at Town Hall.

Ambassador to Ireland Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid was visiting to recognise the fundraising efforts of the Clonmel Friends of Palestine Group over the past few months

A concert was held at the Talbot Hotel recently and almost 18-thousand euro has been raised since December for Red Cross humanitarian efforts.





Over 30,000 people have been killed since October.

She says the people of Clonmel have given the people of Gaza an important gift:

“This message that I have received today, the message of support.

“I acknowledge how the Irish people support the Palestinians and I welcome this support.

“With the effort of individuals just to show the Palestinians that we know about you, we heard about you and we support you and we are with you, this is a great thing.

“I am honoured to be here to say thank you very much to the Clonmel people.”