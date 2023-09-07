Overnight Restrictions For Ardfinnan Water Supply To Protect Daytime Supply

Night time water restrictions have been put in place for customers of the Ardfinnan Regional Public Water Supply to ensure a daytime supply for the Tipperary community.

The restrictions, which are in place from 9pm each evening to 7am the following morning, are required to help reservoir levels recover.

The areas affected include Ardfinnan Village, Ballyhist, Cranna, Ballybrado, Kilcommon, Roosca, Ballyea, Castlegrace, St Finnans estate, Castle view estate, Ros Na grene, Ladys Abbey, Ashfield manor Estates and surrounding areas. Some customers may experience reduced pressure while others may experience water outages.





Water levels are being reviewed daily and the restrictions will be in place until Monday, 11 September.

Thanking the community for their patience, Uisce Éireann’s Colin Cunningham said: “We understand the impact restrictions have on a community but they are essential to allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day. We thank the community for their support and ask them to consider their water usage in the days ahead.”