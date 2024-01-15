Number of Tipperary households dependent on kerosene oil burners to heat homes is rising

The number of Tipperary households dependent on kerosene oil burners to heat their homes is rising.

A survey of the most recent census figures has found that 69 percent of Tipperary houses use high carbon fuels for their heating.

That’s up from 60 percent in 2016 and considerably higher than the national figure of 46 percent.





Liquid Gas Ireland – who carried out the research – are arguing that the government should be supporting more home to convert to liquid gas boilers that could use bio-L-P-G which has much lower carbon emissions.

Policy Director Philip Hannon says the government push to move away from oil-fired central heating is not working in rural counties like Tipperary

“Most of Ireland really, outside the cities, that are cities that are not connected to natural gas, there is a stubborn adherence to fossil fuels.

“It’s mostly kerosene which is home heating oil and to an extent in the midlands in particular peat and coal.

“This is despite the explicit government policy under the climate action plan to move people away from fossil fuels.”

Tune into Ours To Protect this evening after the 5.45 to hear more about this!