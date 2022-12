A local music artist has shot to the number one spot for downloads in Ireland on the iTunes chart.

James McGrath of Nenagh has seen his newest single, “Simba,” surpass well-known artists such as Madonna and Ed Sheeran in this category on the platform.

Speaking on the success, McGrath’s manager, James Kirkpatrick, commended the Nenagh man’s battle “against the corpororates at the most competitive time of the year for the singles charts.”





“Simba” can also be streamed across Spotify and YouTube.