New Garda drug test leading to more detections in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary have begun using the new drug wipe test device leading to detections over the last week.

The piece of equipment was launched on the 1st of December and makes up part of an intensive six-week road safety enforcement campaign across the country to Christmas and New Year.

The new drug test which is more portable, faster at delivering results and unlike its predecessor can now test for Amphetamine and Methamphetamines like speed and ecstasy.





While conducting a speed checkpoint along the M8 Motorway over the weekend the driver of a car who was caught speeding subsequently failed the new roadside test which indicted the presence of cannabis.

A passenger in the car was also found to be in possession of cannabis, investigations are ongoing but the driver was arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving.

At a separate check point a vehicle was pulled over for a number of defects and that driver was also arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving after failing a drug test for Cocaine.

Finally, at a rural checkpoint in the Thurles District last week a car tried to turn away from The Roads Policing Unit before being intercepted.

The driver then provided false details, with Gardaí later finding that the driver didn’t hold a driving licence as well as having no insurance, DOE or Tax.

The vehicle was seized and court to follow.