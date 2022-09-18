Moyne Road named as the “Best Presented Estate” in Thurles

Moyne Road has been named as the “Best Presented Estate” in Thurles.

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns runs annually and chose Moyne Road/Bellevue to be this years winner of the category.

The estate was commended by Tidy Towns Judge, Martin Quinn, for its entrance, stonework, name plate, flowers, and colourful houses, and he said it was an example for other estates to follow.





Tommy Barrett, Chairman of the Moyne Road/Bellevue Residents Association, says this did not happen by accident and is the result of a lot of hard work.