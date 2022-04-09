Minor injuries unit in Cashel shuts down

The minor injuries unit in Cashel has been shut down.

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne says he received the news that as of Friday the unit had been shut down.

He cites that “the HSE were unwilling to pay any more than the locum rate to the long-standing doctor at the practice who has now secured employment elsewhere.





“The policy of the HSE and the Department of Health to refuse to properly pay our doctors has also resulted in it being impossible to find a replacement doctor for the service.”

Deputy Browne adds that “This is huge blow for Cashel, and is also going to put extra pressure on Tipperary University Hospital which is already under huge pressure with high numbers of people presenting at A&E.”