A man with an address in Clonmel has been charged with the murder of 83-year-old Patrick O’Mahony in Kerry.

Firearms dealer Paddy O’Mahony was found dead at his home near Castlemaine on Sunday.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll with an address at Brookway, Clonmel, appeared before Tralee District Court this afternoon.





He has been remanded in custody for a week.