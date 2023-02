A man has been arrested at Thurles Train Station for possession of a large amount of suspected heroin.

Garda associated with Unit D Thurles encountered a man acting suspiciously while patrolling the station yesterday evening and conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was discovered in possession of suspected diamorphine, also known as heroin, with a value of €14,000.





The man was then arrested and detained at Thurles Garda Station, and a file is now being prepared for the DPP.