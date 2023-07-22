Local TD urges people in Tipp to highlight issues with Joint Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions

People across Tipperary are being urged not to be afraid to highlight any issues with the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions.

Already a number of groups and individuals from the Premier County have appeared before the committee in Leinster House including the Save St Brigid’s Action Group from Carrick on Suir and autism services campaigners Cara & Mark Darmody from Ardfinnan.

The committee is chaired by Cashel Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne says they will consider any issues.





“People have this perception of petitions that you need a thousand, ten thousand or one hundred thousand signatures – one signature on a petition if you have a worry in your own area will bring it in front of us as a committee and we will look at it then and decide whether that needs to go on further or not.

“It gives these organisations or individuals a chance – I suppose it’s a last chance – to actually get their concerns or worries in their own area onto a national level or to be discussed above at Leinster House.”