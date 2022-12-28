Joe McGrath: County Development Plan major success in 2022

The historic adoption of the first County Development for the whole of Tipperary was a major success in 2022.

That’s according to the Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council Joe McGrath who says this was also a record year in terms of the funding secured.

Towns and villages across the breadth of Tipp will benefit from around 90 million euro towards various projects and initiatives over the coming months and years.





Mr. McGrath says despite the challenges that they have faced with regards the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, and the tail end of covid he sees the last year as a success:

“It takes us up to 2028 – that was the first time that a County Development Plan was adopted for the whole county and from that point of view this is blueprint for the future development of the entire county and it’s a very positive statement about what might happen in the county in the future and I think to get that through in July after two years of work was a huge achievement.”